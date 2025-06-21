Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Jun 21

Great quote…if you do not address the strongest arguments on the other side, the audience is liable to conclude that you do not know them and are a fool, or know you cannot answer them and are a rogue. Vikings farming Greenland and melting of Antarctic ice is pretty hard to explain with the party line narrative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Danz's avatar
Rick Danz
Jun 21

"Still, we thank them for putting so much on the table that alarmists can not with decency or prudence ignore..."

But they probably will anyways.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Robson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture