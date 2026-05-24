Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
2h

One of Robson's best posts and that's saying something! Up next (hopefully) is Mark Carney’s awakening. Perhaps Mark feels he's already there. Energy exports yes!! As long as they're decarbonized.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
2h

If we think climate fanatics and deindustrialization zealots are going to give up without a fight, we are wrong.

Logic, facts, reasoned arguments and evidentiary probity are no match for their ideological capture.

Great essay, John.

Well-done.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture