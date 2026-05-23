Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
10h

“Those scenarios were never plausible and far too many people within the green scientific-advocacy blob knew it and didn’t speak up”

Take a bow, John.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
6h

I definitely prefer eating to starving. These CO2 Climate Cult zealots offer poverty and decline. Their apocalyptic rhetoric has proved to be a pack of lies.

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