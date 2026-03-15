Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Gordon McLean's avatar
Gordon McLean
1h

Thanks for exposing the ongoing rubbish being peddled as newsworthy.

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
1h

Lol. Computer models not real metrics.

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