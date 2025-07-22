Scorch watch
If we made a drinking game based on media using the word “scorch” to describe warm weather we’d be under the table by now. Or under the weather. For instance DW.com’s “Europe: Scorching heat grips the continent”. And “vast swathes of Europe continue to reel under scorching summer temperatures”. Or Axios’s “Nearly 130 million people are under extreme hea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.