Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
3h

I can’t think of a more useless waste of resources and time than forcing people who are doing real work creating products that real people need and use to do this worthless CO2 bean counting. Real problems that kill millions of people per year, like TB and malaria, are underfunded and ignored so these virtue signaling jerks can make life worse for us all.

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Harry's avatar
Harry
9h

“Incidentally Soviet planners from the 1960s on into the 1980s actually thought that more powerful computers would overcome this problem, being unclear on the concept of “transcomputable” particularly as it applied to systems with feedback loops. Then the USSR done died. But not this hope.”

Francis Spufford’s 2010 book, ‘Red Plenty’, entertainingly details that Soviet 50s/60s project to centrally plan the economy using computers and linear programming.

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