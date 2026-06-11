Robson on Climate Nonsense

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The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
5h

I wonder if the exaggeration bias might in part be due to the use of news cooperatives like Associated Press or Reuters or Canadian Press for covering the stories?

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Keith Watt's avatar
Keith Watt
5h

How would you explain the media bias especially as it crosses partisan boundaries?

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