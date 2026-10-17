Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Oct 17

Hey, well done.

If government insists on interfering in free markets, it should do so with the goal to decrease the cost of energy, food, and shelter.

But that, of course, is not what government interference is about.

Government interference is about growing the influence and size of government interference, such that more government interference is both probable and possible.

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