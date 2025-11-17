Retreating on all fronts
There is no logical connection between the seriousness of a problem and the plausibility of various solutions. You can easily imagine things that aren’t serious and are easy to solve (morning coffee not yet made), things that aren’t serious and are hard to solve (instant coffee tastes terrible), things that are serious and are easy to solve (set stove o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.