Renewables soar as renewables crash
In an email lamenting Donald Trump’s vicious hacking away at alternative energy subsidies that should not be needed since it’s now cheaper and better and all-round marvellous, Canary Media chirps “But renewables are at least doing better around the rest of the world”. Meaning what exactly? Outperforming conventional fuels and hence not needing subsidies…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.