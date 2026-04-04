Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
2d

The Great Barrier Reef reminds me of the quote from Mark Twain: the reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated. 🤣

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
2d

The GBR is dying. The GBR is thriving. The GBR is dead. The GBR is alive and well. Depends on the decade and who is paying the scientists.

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