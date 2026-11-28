Apparently if you let the left take over science, the downside is… the right will accuse science of being political. And nothing could be further from the truth you see. For instance on Nov. 4 Scientific Communism emailed us that “We checked in with science advocates to get their reaction to the U.S. midterm election results, which could signal more accountability after two years of attacks on science.” We do not of course have to tell you that “science advocates” means “left-wing people”, like the Union of Concerned Scientists, whose website on Nov. 18 blared ‘DEFEND SCIENCE TODAY! 2X MATCH: Double your impact now The Trump administration’s attacks on science, democracy and our planet are accelerating.”, or “314 Action“, an entirely dispassionate outfit dedicated to “Electing Democratic scientists and doctors who will stand up to Trump and RFK Jr.” Which brings us to Sabine Hossenfelder, who seems to think that it would be better if scientific organizations did not pervert climate science for openly political ends, because that will just give skeptics reason to raise doubts about climate science.

What’s most remarkable about that Scientific Committee to Elect Only Democrats item in our view isn’t that they assume Democrats are science and Republicans are witch-burners. It’s that they don’t realize that assuming every sane decent person is a left-wing partisan might cause some sane decent people to suspect the scientific establishment had been swallowed by a left-wing cult. It would be bad enough if they thought about it carefully and went yup, everyone we know’s a left-winger, must be everyone decent. But to blab it without reflection calls your intelligence into question as well as your character, not a great look for people who make a living pontificating about science.

Further to which, before we get to Hossenfelder, the same email from Scientific Democrats also said:

“The Arctic polar vortex, a spinning mass of air high above the North Pole, is collapsing far earlier than it normally does. Meteorologists don’t know what to make of it.”

Which might make the unwary assume the science is not, in fact settled. Instead it somehow comes out as a climate alarmist story about how “This disruption isn’t unusual, but it is happening at what may be the earliest point in the year on record, climate experts say.” For Scientific Assumption not to realize that they are at one and the same time advocates of the view that the science is entirely settled and that it’s really exciting when science is unsettled again suggests a lack of reflection awkward in their profession.

The story then quoted “Judah Cohen, a climatologist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology” that:

“As a weather fan, this is a big event because it’s so unprecedented. It’s a lot of excitement. Everybody’s hair is on fire in the climate or meteorologist community.”

While they burn, or just burn that metaphor, we want to discuss credibility in the debate, which is where Dr. Hossenfelder (PhD in theoretical physics from the Goethe University Frankfurt) sidles in. She apparently aspires to occupy a curious intellectual niche, the sane insane person, an odd spot containing a number of prominent commentators on diverse issues. ne might call them Bill Simon intellectuals after the late William E. Simon’s jibe that a Republican is a Democrat who knows he’s crazy.

Examples include satirical commentator Bill Maher, regularly excoriating the loony left while remaining, he insists, an acceptable liberal not one of those awful sausage-fingered right-wingers. Or Canadian expat David Frum, who remains a “conservative” while agreeing that liberals are right about everything and is very salon A-list because of it.

Also, we increasingly think, Hossenfelder, whose somewhat ligneous delivery style has not prevented her from becoming hugely popular online. She recently did a video about the scandal at the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (“NASEM” and the parent body of the NAS) that Roger Pielke Jr. commented on in September. The story is that NASEM undertook a study on extreme weather attribution but handed the job over to scientists with known ties to advocacy groups for climate lawsuits against fossil fuel companies.

In discussing the scandal Hossenfelder starts out “Climate skeptics have been raising the alarm about a scientific scandal” in a tone that suggests you’re in for a good snicker about how those knuckle-dragging deniers just don’t get it. Then she argues that for such persons to accuse “attribution science” as being biased towards conclusions favoured by litigious activists is unworthy of discussion because it’s old news and everybody already knew it. But then, having established herself as reliably insane, she proceeds to stake out the Bill Simon position by admitting that it actually is a scandal, and calling the latest NAS paper “a masterpiece of avoidance” involving “ill-defined mathematical nonsense.”

She throws in a good liberal cuss word and derides skeptics as “a bunch of people with a political cause” to whom NASEM had inexplicably given ammunition for their belief that NASEM are, well, a bunch of people with a political cause, before saying “This is the exact reason why people lose trust in scientists.” Gosh. Ya think?

Now while boldly sane Hossenfelder is still safely insane, for now at least, resolute that man-made climate change is a problem and continually amazed that skeptics are right and that NAS would throw away its reputation over climate. But at some point it may dawn on her that there’s a pattern here and that there’s a reason for it. One beyond Conquest’s Second Law, we mean, the one that says the best way to predict the behaviour of a large organization is to assume that it’s secretly controlled by a cabal of its enemies.

The reason is that science has been swallowed by a left-wing climate cult.