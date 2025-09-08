Peer reflux
Some people still bow down before the idol of “peer review”. But here’s a ghastly story from Nature magazine, which boasts of being “a weekly international journal publishing the finest peer-reviewed research in all fields of science and technology.” Or rather a ghastly story about Nature from Roger Pielke Jr. about a fairy tale masquerading as scientif…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.