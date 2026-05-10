Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
2h

Catherine McKenna is a lawyer. Catherine McKenna is an activist.

She is also a former politician. Politicians make laws that govern the people that make up our Nation.

She is a lawyer and politician who sought to have laws enacted and enforced such that folks who questioned or opposed her facts about climate change, should be arrested and charged.

Canadians voted for this several times.

At what point is it that we recognize that we are the authors of our own fate?

We can mock the idiocy of folks like Catherine McKenna, but we voted her into office, and instituted her insidious policies.

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The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
3h

Well, Catherine McKenna is back at the government trough, so it would seem. You see, she has a new company called Climate & Nature Solutions and it is represented on the advisory group for the government funded green taxonomy and transition plan framework project. https://www.businessfuturepathways.ca/governance/advisory-groups/ This company, along with various environmental/climate groups and a few academics will be drafting the criteria on which government and other investments will be made to facilitate net-zero 2050 in Canada.

And what does Ms McKenna's company do? It advises companies, institutional investors (like pension funds), governments, etc on how to identify investments that are "climate action algined with net zero", decarbonize, "scale action", and make investments in "nature solutions" and indigenous-led conservation, etc. https://www.climateandnature.com

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