Overheating no longer cool
The doomsters are not only trying to downplay climate alarmism, but they now want us to think they never believed it for a second. Zeke Hausfather was until recently a reliable media go-to for doom-and-gloom climate quotations who posted stuff like “This month was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist – absolutely gobsmackingly bananas”, an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.