Overheated down under
Elsewhere this week we sneer at a New York Times columnist for, among other things, babbling that “Ten years since the landmark Paris Agreement seemed to promise a whole new era for climate politics, the rich world has mostly abandoned warming as a matter of political concern”. A characteristically strange alarmist hallucination since, of course, most g…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.