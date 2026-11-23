Back when he was Industry Minister and dumping vast quantities of tax money into the Northvolt EV battery plant, François-Philippe Champagne said “You’re going from a technology that we’ve been doing for 100 years and now we’re looking at the next 100 years.” Uh no. Wait. He burbled that fatuity when the plant in question vanished after only two years, rather than 100. It has never been clear what in his past life experience made him believe he had a vision that could span a century. Any more than it’s been clear why in return for incinerating huge sums of public cash he was rewarded by being made Finance Minister. Especially as the subsidized-EV fantasy continues to crash down expensively around his ears, most recently at the Rio Tinto mine.

In case you do not spend your days sorrowfully watching Canadian government subsidies vanish in embarrassing ways, “Rio Tinto” here is shorthand for that British-Australian mining giant’s crumbling Nemaska Lithium Inc. subsidiary in Quebec, which is laying off at least half its workers. And the punchline, with the emphasis on “punch” if you’re a Canadian taxpayer, is that, the Globe & Mail reports:

“Nemaska Lithium launched in 2007 with plans to develop a mine called Whabouchi in Northern Quebec to source spodumene, a lithium-bearing hard rock, and start a lithium processing operation. The company later hit major cost overruns, filed for creditor protection and restructured under new ownership. The Quebec government has sunk roughly $1.2-billion into Nemaska since 2018.”

Whee! Cackle! Photo op! Maitres chez nous. And as is typical of the Canadian approach to building megaprojects with rhetoric not seen outside tinpot dictatorships, the crown jewel here was a processing plant in Bécancour, Quebec which was… never completed.

As Champagne said when Northvolt went south, taking with it a quarter billion of Quebec provincial government money as well, “What’s important is we managed to get Québec into the automobile industry.” It being his home and native land. But the thing is, when the plant folds, you didn’t get Quebec into the industry, just further into debt.

Now to be fair, the feds did not subsidize this particular plant. But they did hurl money into a variety of related projects in Bécancour, one of those supercluster deals neoliberal governments are big on, such as the joint General Motors-POSCO “Ultium Cam” chemical battery project and related nickel sulfate plant, which fell apart last fall. (Vague claims of “Production expected to begin in 2026” in part of it continue to drift about online although we sort of had 2026 at this point.) Typically, it was a CAD$600 million venture with both the feds and the province kicking in $150 million, so between them covering half the cost, which would turn a dismal loss into a profit and even so it flopped. Also it was meant to create 200 jobs, so only $1.5 million in subsidies per job. What a bargain.

Also don’t forget:

“Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François Legault, Premier of Quebec, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, announced funding of $644 million for the construction of a new battery materials production plant in Bécancour. This facility will be built by a consortium formed by the Ford Motor Company and South Korea’s EcoProBM and SK On. Valued at more than $1.2 billion, this project will create more than 345 jobs.”

Or do, as “Ecopro suspends construction of its Bécancour plant” in June 2025.

And wait. You get less, because in 2022 the feds hurled a fortune into two Stellantis auto plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ontario “to help them increase production of electric and gas-powered vehicles.” Maybe they couldn’t see ahead a hundred years, but they could see down half a billion bucks.

Alas, the Brampton plant has been idle since 2023, with over 2,000 layoffs, while allegedly retooling to produce the Jeep Compass that in October 2025 the firm admitted would be built in Illinois instead. Now Champagne’s hapless successor at Industry, formerly a dud at Foreign Affairs and five other ministries in a decade, Mélanie Joly, who evidently knew of this looming disaster for months but didn’t bother telling us and is now vague about her involvement in the talks, is wagging her finger at Stellantis and saying she’ll sue them (won’t that do wonders for our reputation as an investment destination?) and claiming the company doesn’t understand what it signed but she does. Given the Canadian government’s habitual overestimation of its own wisdom, it’s unconvincing. Especially as they seem unteachable.

Hence from the government news outlet CBC, our answer to Pravda, October 21:

“Alongside Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced an $8.7-billion support package for steel, critical mineral and auto sectors on Wednesday. Ford said the federal-provincial agreement ‘will protect workers in key provincial industries from tariffs and will pave the way for new good-paying jobs’ across Ontario. The partnership with the Ontario government earmarks $2.5 billion over two years for the province’s auto industry to build the ‘connected and electric vehicles of the future.’”

Absolutely. Works every time. Even if the premier doesn’t talk good, not knowing adverbs from adjectives any more than subsidies from profits. But see it’s the “electric vehicles of the future”. Again. And again, as in “Canada invests $313 million in Honda North America to advance next-generation vehicle manufacturing in Ontario”. Shiny new thing. Next generation. Invests. Sets tax money on fire.