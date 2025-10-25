Nyet zero
This week we take a quick break from warning about the perilous intersection of China’s geopolitical ambitions and Western naivete to use Vladimir Putin as a cautionary tale about listening to climate alarmists when it comes to geopolitics. Dagens.com (slogan “The Actual News”) chuckles “Nature turns on Putin: Climate change threatens Russia’s Arctic am…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.