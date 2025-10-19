Evidently the shine is off planet Earth. At any rate various outlets including MSN and Yahoo! have picked up what seems to be a dpa international story (sorry about the lowercase but their idea not ours) saying “The Earth became darker from 2001 to 2024, meaning it reflects less sunlight, a research team reported in the journal Proceedings of the Nation…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.