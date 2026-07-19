Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman
17h

Governments specialize in dreaming schemes designed to create silk purses from the ears of sows.

But even though it is impossible, even though there is no demand, even though there exists no utility from such a creation, governments clamour to the cause as they claim they are repairing a market failure that doesn’t actually exist.

Government intervention to repair a market failure that doesn’t actually exist results in more government intervention to repair the damage done by the initial government intervention.

Rather than, “Do Something, Anything!”, perhaps the best response is to do nothing.

Great essay, John.

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