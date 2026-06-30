Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman
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Another masterpiece of logic and reason triumphing over dogma and ideology.

In Ontario, we have been dogged with the problem of the removal of discarded automobile, transport truck, farm and industrial tires for more than 35 years.

Many folks are unaware that tires are very highly intensive in terms of locked-in energy.

Many Countries around the world, including the U.S. and Japan, burn discarded tires as a “free-fuel” alternative to coal, and fossil fuels.

Once again, the solution is right beneath our noses, but bureaucratic inertia and ideological capture prevent us from taking advantage of optimal solutions.

Great essay, John.

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