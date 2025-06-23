Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Floyd's avatar
Peter Floyd
Jun 23

I very much doubt that global warming is known to within 1/10 of one degree. The error alone is likely that large.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Robson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture