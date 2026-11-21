In case you do not know this very cool German word, it ordinarily means feasibility. But it can also carry the dangerous overtone that, as Friedrich Hayek put it in The Fatal Conceit “anything produced by evolution could have been done better by the use of human ingenuity.” It is a hubristic conceit that anything nature or tradition can do, deliberate engineering or social engineering can do better. And we were distressed to find that the eminently sensible, well-informed and courageous Matt Ridley took a walk on the NICE side (NICE here being the hideous National Institute for Coordinated Experiments in C.S. Lewis’s prophetic That Hideous Strength) suggesting that humans could improve on photosynthesis. But be careful what you wish for because there are a lot of people out there proposing not only to improve on the entire biosphere but even the solar system, and it would be a reckless fool indeed who let them try. But reckless fools are one thing hubristic modernity produces in massive amounts.

Thus an item in the National Post that mysteriously never escaped the paywall touts “FAR-OUT IDEA COULD ENABLE SOLAR PANELS TO WORK AT NIGHT”. Yeah, see, if only the dopey old sun didn’t set, this technology we’re continually told is cheaper and more reliable than burning the coal, oil and gas that result from using photosynthesis to cover the wet rock called earth in dazzling greenery, then letting it ferment under heat and pressure for a few hundred millions years, would actually work. What fool made the Earth round and set it rotating around a sun so big and far away?

By the way, you may have heard the remark of “Alfonso the Wise” that “Had I been present at the Creation, I would have given some useful hints for the better ordering of the universe” and wondered how such a person could possibly have been nicknamed wise. (Or, if you are a modern person, though “Yeah, me too, starting with that silly stuff about two genders.) However as it turns out he was complaining about the mind-boggling complexity of Ptolemaic astronomy in its senescence and actually God did make it simpler and better, with the Earth not fixed in place and the sun and other planets flopping about in mad epicycles, but the Earth circling the sun.

Now to their credit the Post authors do raise an eyebrow, or presumably two, one each, at this scheme to:

“harness the sun’s rays and shoot a kilometre-wide laser – they prefer the term ‘power beam’ – down from satellites in space to solar panels on Earth. The idea is to overcome solar power’s biggest weakness: that it stops working when there is no sunlight.”

And we grant that “space laser” isn’t a great marketing term, not least because like so many things it somehow gets people ranting about Jews. But we digress.

The point is, those authors continue:

“If all goes according to plan - a big if, as this is a vision innovators and investors have been chasing for decades – those beams could turn the energy industry on its head. They would enable off-the-shelf solar panels to generate electricity even at night and could more than triple the amount of energy produced by a conventional solar farm.”

Yeah. If. And:

“Not everyone is convinced the answer is in the stars. Space solar energy has long been dismissed as too impractical, too dangerous and too expensive.”

But what is man that he should let the mere universe dictate his options, right?

Thus even Ridley, who writes a Substack (but who doesn’t these days?) called “The Rational Optimist”, which tempts us to retort that it’s an oxymoron, asserts that:

“Photosynthesis is therefore central to everything we do. It makes our food and it made our fuel. And it is, by common consent, a catastrophically inefficient procedure. Of the sunlight that falls on a leaf, often just 1% of the energy is trapped into mass. At best, if they pull their fingers out, some kinds of plants can reach 4%. The rest of the energy is lost. Contrast this with a photovoltaic panel, which captures around 10% of the sunlight that falls on it as electricity. So we – by which I mean all life on earth – are stuck with an embarrassingly inefficient engine at the very heart of our genetic technologies.”

Embarrassment is an interesting response to a forest. Also we suspect a rare one, though we do not confuse popularity with correctness… or with error. But we would observe in passing that one difference between plants and photovoltaic panels is that the former grow everywhere, even in preposterous places, self-seed, and make themselves and their progeny from water, dirt and gasses blowing by, whereas photovoltaic cells require vastly energy-intensive mining, transport and processing of toxic gunk you then have to find some way to dispose of whereas when a tree falls in a forest it just makes more soil.

All things considered, we suspect that nature’s bounty is the best option here. But Ridley’s not so sure. Noting that the early “Newcomen” steam engine in 1712 was only 1% energy-efficient:

“Along came James Watt with a separate condenser in 1776 and the efficiency jumped. Now, 250 years later, we have steam turbines with efficiencies in the 60% range. Why not do the same to photosynthesis? Ever since this inefficiency was discovered, scientists have dreamed of improving it. Imagine a wheat or maize crop with five times the energy conversion productivity, say 5% instead of 1%. It would yield five times as much or take one-fifth as long to ripen, perhaps allowing several harvests a year from the same field. Either would enable a farm to feed many more people, sparing a vast acreage for rewilding or golf courses. Even a small change would have a huge effect.”

Not that advances in farming haven’t improved the efficiency a great deal, he adds, including:

“Thanks to diesel, we don’t need to divert a chunk of the harvest to feeding horses to do the cultivation. Thanks to our ability to use natural gas to fix nitrogen from the air and turn it into fertiliser, we have trebled yields per acre. Thanks to the industrial revolution, we have enriched the air with carbon dioxide, further boosting yields and re-greening arid areas all over the world. But we did all this without touching the inefficiency of photosynthesis itself. Could that change?”

Because to infinity and beyond, right? And never mind the warning in Silent Running about a planet so advanced, crowded and degraded that there’s no more room for natural plants. Ridley is annoyed that photosynthesis is inefficient due to a sort of software error in the critical protein rubisco:

“This 18,000-atom molecular device at the heart of photosynthesis struggles to distinguish oxygen from carbon dioxide. So almost half the time it undoes its own work, unfixing carbon and wasting energy.”

And why? Because nature is so prone to practicality and rubisco evolved three billion years ago, before the “oxygen catastrophe” or “Great Oxidation Event“ between 2.5 and 2 bya when there was practically none of this highly corrosive stuff in the air. No, really; “oxygen” means “acid maker” and when the proliferation of photosynthesis dramatically changed the air we breathe by making it air we could breathe, its initial impact on the biosphere was intensely disruptive. Just in case you’ve bought the alarmist delusion that climate was stable, and benign, until we invented CO2.

Here we do not digress. We emphasize the complexity of nature and the risk of fools rushing in. And Ridley does acknowledge the cleverness, including the C4 revolution about 35 million years ago in which some plants developed a process of gathering CO2 and feeding it to the rubisco, which involves an intermediate 4-carbon sugar (hence “C4”). Which we mention happened because of the increasing carbon famine in case you’ve bought the alarmist delusion that there’s too much of it about for plants to flourish. Indeed, as Ridley writes:

“Various versions of the C4 mechanism were invented around 65 times independently. Maize and sugar cane are good examples: they grow faster than wheat and rice but only in warm weather. Around 3% of plant species are C4 plants, but they so dominate tropical ecosystems that they account for nearly a quarter of all plant photosynthesis.”

Whoa nelly, we say, nature sure is clever. Whereas Ridley sort of does, and sort of doesn’t:

“Why not redesign rubisco itself? Short answer: because if it was easy Mother Nature would have found a way. She does not like leaving opportunities like that lying around any more than we do. But a longer answer is that she sometimes gets stuck in the ‘path dependence’ of evolution, a captive of history. You can’t get there from here by evolution – but maybe you can by innovation…. Such synthetic biology experiments, boosted by AI, might one day succeed.”

Yeah. And maybe you can let something artificial loose with disastrous consequences you did not foresee. (Like say COVID, which Ridley has been at his bravest and most lucid in insisting was a Frankenstein virus that escaped from a Chinese lab.) And why? Because as Ridley also writes:

“The most optimistic graph I know is the one that shows the acreage devoted to agriculture in the world falling steadily over the last 20 years while the quantity of food produced by agriculture marches rapidly upwards. Incredibly we now feed eight billion people from a smaller acreage of land than we needed to feed six billion in 2000. That is why famine has all but died out in sharp contrast to the predictions of most eco-pessimists.... Innovation saves the planet far more effectively than restraint and austerity ever could.”

Quite. So what exactly is the problem here? Especially as William of Baskerville says, paraphrasing Francis Bacon, “In order to command nature, one must first learn to obey it”. Moreover if we can redesign the Garden of Eden, why not also its inhabitants? Why not biohack humans and change our nature? What could go wrong?

Well, as the old ad said, “Yer about to fahnd out” because this geoengineering guff is everywhere. On one single day last month, the hubristic “Nature Briefing Anthropocene” newsletter from Nature magazine touted “Woody ‘blankets’ deployed on permafrost” and “Could the AMOC be restored?”, both urging planetary-scale weather modification to fix problems that don’t exist with solutions that wouldn’t work. In the first:

“A start-up firm called PermaC is developing a way to prevent greenhouse gas emissions from permafrost by stabilizing the soil with an insulating ‘blanket’ of woody materials. If the method works, it could be the first tool to directly forestall greenhouse gas emissions that are escaping from permafrost – estimated to be equivalent to the annual emissions of Japan. But there are big challenges to rolling out such an approach on a meaningful scale.”

And in the second:

“The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a network of currents that affects weather conditions for billions of people around the world, might weaken or collapse if temperatures rise too much – with devastating consequences. Now a model says that, should the worst happen, it wouldn’t have to be permanent: global cooling could possibly restore the AMOC. ‘AMOC reversibility does not mean safety, because we really need a huge, huge amount of carbon dioxide removal to achieve that cooling rate,’ says meteorologist and study co-author Chuncheng Guo. ‘That is not something we can achieve with today’s technology.’ And restarting the AMOC would have its own repercussions.”

You ain’t fooling. Rushing about saying oh, permafrost is melting, we disapprove, make it stop is bad enough. But thinking it would be straightforwardly beneficial to reengineer the atmosphere in ways that worsen the carbon famine and kill off massive quantities of C3 plants including a great many temperate crops is batty.

Incidentally the Post story cited Amory Lovins, which it called “a Stanford physicist and co-founder of the energy think tank RMI” though we’d go with famous advocate for holistic capitalism, that:

“‘The technology may work. But I have serious doubts the economics do.’ He said other technologies can produce abundant, even round-the-clock clean power for much cheaper.”

Oddly, he has always opposed nuclear fission energy and still does, and isn’t wild about fossil fuels, at which point we think we’re running out of options. And critics have noted Lovins’ propensity to overestimate wind and solar. But at least he doesn’t want to go tell the sun to shine at night.

P.S. Irony being quite ironic, and ignorance being ignorant, the British government actually did create an institute called NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) which is eerily similar to Lewis’s fictitious one in its effort to employ social science for the efficient processing of human units.