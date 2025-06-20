Robson on Climate Nonsense

Patrick McGuire
Jun 20

Given the reality that none of the economic suicide of Net Zero makes any meaningful difference, why do it!!!

Rick Danz
Jun 20

So then what you're saying John, is that MAGICC is just another version of the classic Doom Clock and the time is 11:59:59. Guess we're done then.

It's a good thing I don't believe any of their overhyped and overfrenzied (is that even a word?) zealotry.

