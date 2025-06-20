Every little bit helps when we face a climate crisis. And if you want to know what the benefit will be from cutting carbon emissions by our bit, or yours, the good people at the Heritage Foundation have the answer. They took an IPCC climate model called MAGICC (Model for Assessment of Greenhouse Gas Induced Climate Change) and created a Climate Change Calculator that lets you compute how much warming will supposedly happen by 2050 and 2100 (assuming we follow the RCP6 scenario), and how much will be prevented by the US and the EU cutting emissions. It could be a great way to motivate people around you to join the efforts to prevent climate change. Or not, once they see how tiny the effects are in the alarmists’ own calculations. For instance, if we assume climate sensitivity to a doubling of atmospheric CO2 is a 3°C temperature increase, and that the US cuts its emissions right away by 40 percent, by the year 2100 global warming will have been reduced by... 0.06 degrees C. Put that in your thermometer and measure it.

With their calculator you can vary the climate sensitivity, the amount of emission reductions and the regions covered to explore all kinds of futile scenarios. If, for instance, the EU and the US both cut emissions by 40 percent the reduction in warming by 2100 increases to 0.09 degrees C.

Or try a very extreme scenario. Assume 5 degrees C climate sensitivity, which implies 3.1 degrees warming between 2010 and 2100 and then assume the US instead cuts its emissions by a whopping 100 percent. It shuts down its economy entirely, or somehow achieves Net Zero. The result is a reduction in global warming of 0.23 degrees C as of 2100. And how much exactly would you personally pay for that outcome, or ask them to?

Whether you go extreme or mild, you can try out lots of scenarios for yourself and see that however you work it, climate policy doesn’t change the outcome very much. We’ve argued this ourselves in the past, and now you know how to #lookitup for yourself.