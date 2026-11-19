Bjorn Lomborg has released a web-based tool that allows everyone to calculate the net benefits of their specific country achieving Net Zero, or the world as a whole. Or at least to calculate them assuming the IPCC’s models are right, which is not an assumption we’d urge you to make except to meet alarmists half-way in the hopes of having a useful discussion. You see, according to those models if the whole world goes to Net Zero by 2050 there will be 1.38 degrees C less warming by 2100. Yay we’re saved! Worth doing, right? Except that it is not cheap to get there, and preventing that much warming doesn’t generate much in benefits. Using conventional mainstream economic cost estimates, stopping that much warming will prevent US$24 trillion in global economic damages (again according to models the IPCC uses). Yay such savings! Worth doing, right? Except that according to conventional economic estimates, getting there will cost $255 trillion: more than 10 times the benefits. What is the outcome if we just look at an individual country? Probably best not to ask. But if we don’t, no one else will.

So, at the risk of seeming parochial, we’ll check out Canada anyway. If the Great White North does its heroic duty and gets to Net Zero by 2050 the models forecast a dazzling 0.016C less global warming by 2050, generating a worldwide benefit of US$372 billion in averted damages at a cost to Canada of US$1.2 trillion. So a payoff of 31 cents on the dollar, or costs running more than three times the benefits. And you only get that pittance if you really believe it going up less than one sixtieth of a degree on average will cause a third of a trillion dollars in damages which again we do not encourage.

Still, that result is actually better than the climate-mad UK, whose Net Zero costs are 9.4 times the benefits, or the Greta-land of Sweden whose costs are 15 times the benefits. Which is almost as bad as Kazakhstan whose costs are 16.1 times the costs. (Among other things, we again note that believing in decimal places in such calculations, with their mass of hazy assumptions about variables and relationships, is worse than naïve.)

For country after country the conclusions are the same, and it’s not close. Net Zero is a costly boondoggle that yields benefits that, even according to mainstream IPCC models, amount to only pennies on the dollar spent getting there.

So no, you’re not crazy for opposing Net Zero even if you accept the alarmists’ cherished models. But you’re crazy if you think its proponents will be interested in looking at the numbers for themselves.