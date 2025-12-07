Klimate Kops
We just can’t leave COP30 behind. At least not without an award. Yes, folks, Canada left with renewed ambition, renewed verbiage and… uh… the “Fossil of the Day award”, which goes to those governments “doing the most to achieve the least”. Aw shucks. But as the Climate Action Network emailed: “Canada’s inaction at this COP and significant climate backsl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.