Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
11hEdited

Well, given that we believe in the virtues of Keynesian economics, and that there is no business case for LNG exports, is it really that far-fetched to believe that plants will become extinct because of an over abundance of plant food?

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
12h

No CO2! No photosynthesis! No Life on earth.

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