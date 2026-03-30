Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson's avatar
John Robson
just now

Yes, when Carney talks of leveraging the catalytic transformation including "transportation corridors" to Churchill, it's a dazzling display of nothing. I very much doubt any of it will even get started, let alone built. And if it does, well, one more road to nowhere.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
6m

Keep your sense of humor, my southern friend. With the exception of David Olive, despite all their verbosity, these clowns said absolutely nothing meaningful.

John, I know that Hudson Bay is shallow and brackish. Would it actually support a meaningful port at Churchill? We ran the Alaska Pipeline to Valdez precisely because it was deep water and ice free.

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