Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Thorne Sutherland's avatar
Thorne Sutherland
8h

Perhaps to really understand the difference between brown and white eggs, we need to solve the eternal question of which came first, the chicken or the egg.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
9h

“A lie ain’t no different than telling the truth,

The truth is the perfect disguise.”

Kris Kristofferson

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