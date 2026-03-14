Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
3h

Sheesh. I guess they're worried about losing their jobs, or something. They try to make themselves look important and necessary. Im 72. Everything has changed in my life but things have only become worse since the left became noisier

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