Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 18

John, I have a deal for you. It requires that you go back in time a few years, and head north to Alaska. You can join us on a canoe trip to some remote lakes on the Kenai Peninsula. A couple miles to portage my 17 foot canoe to a remote lake system and we can start paddling. The canoe is baby blue and has a British flag on it. I bought it used in Anchorage. Canoe in a few lakes and pick a nice campsite. There is absolutely no one else around, but you need DEET because Alaska has plenty of mosquitoes! After catching dinner (trout and Northern Pike), we all start cooking. You doubtless know this, but ALWAYS use pliers to remove a lure from the mouth of a northern pike. After dinner, the kids make s’mores and the adults sip Yukon Jack. I am deadly serious…we liked Yukon Jack for camping. Enjoy the campfire for a while, then pull out the spotting scope and look at planets and stars….seriously dark out there and they were beautiful. Sip some more Yukon Jack, then head to your sleeping bag. I bet you would enjoy that kind of glamorous trip, my Southern friend. ;-)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture