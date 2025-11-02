If a COP falls in the forest...
The Atlantic “Weekly Planet” screeched that “Trump’s Trade War Could Turbocharge Deforestation in the Amazon”. Boo Trump! But just wait until they find out what organizers of the upcoming COP30 gabfest are doing, namely hacking down vast stretches of it to make room for a new four-lane highway to speed passage for an estimated 50,000 delegates. Wait, yo…
