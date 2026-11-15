Among many things climate alarmists seem unable to grasp is the scale of nature. Thus Canary Media is all excited that “The Detroit Zoo is studying how to reduce and clean up the energy it uses to heat and cool its animal habitats with the help of a state grant program, which is also funding similar work at four other institutions.” And yes, all subsidies all the time. But if it were really true that the state of global weather were meaningfully impacted by the actions of a zoo in Michigan, the climate would be so tiny and fragile that it could not possibly survive the bumps and bruises inherent in weather, never mind some fool building a steel mill. And if not, it’s utterly ridiculous to think that “to install large heat pumps that remove warm air from the frigid exhibits and transfer it to nearby buildings that need heat, such as a chimpanzee habitat” will prevent drought in, say, Brazil. But they do.

For instance Inside Climate News enthuses that:

“On a narrow staircase in a Bronx walk-up, two installers carefully maneuvered a 350-pound induction stove toward its new home. Upstairs, an affordable housing nonprofit was replacing gas stoves throughout the building. It was a practical change with larger implications: a way to reduce indoor air pollution and make electrification possible without expensive rewiring.”

Now the idea that gas stoves are bad is typical of what the late William F. Buckley Jr. called the “shower-adjusters” of this world, people who are genuinely if infuriatingly convinced that everything normal people like must be bad including stoves that cook really well and are fun to use. Sometimes it’s theologically bad, sometimes patriarchally bad, sometimes climate bad. But they have a deep gut feeling, not insincere but obnoxious, that regular folks must be saved from themselves.

Thanks but no thanks. And even leaving that annoying aspect aside, for now, the idea that using gas to cook your food instead of electricity very possibly generated with gas will have a measurable, never mind decisively horrible, impact on the biosphere is profoundly, and again absurdly, to misunderstand the whole matter of scale when it comes to climate, Earth and Gaia.