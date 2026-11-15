Robson on Climate Nonsense

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
17h

Definitely a head scratcher. Has China eliminated it's coal fired power plants yet?

Meanwhile a quick search of Induction Stove electrical requirements tell us (Induction stoves typically require 240V power at 40-50 amps for proper operation. This often necessitates a dedicated circuit and may require electrical upgrades in your home).

Most Canadian homes have a 100 amp panel. (So with the modern Liberal Families Induction Stove and their EV, they only need...A 100-amp electrical panel for Level 2 EV charger..... and the Induction stove of 50 Amps. = A small 150 amp supply.

I'm sure that solar panels could meet the requirements.

Wow.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
17h

I am still astounded that half of a Country of folks believes that the Government that can’t accurately count the number of people who actually live here, is capable of affecting both the process of climate change, and the outcome that is climate change.

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