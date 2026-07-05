Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Harry
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Architecture designed to keep people cool, eh? 20 Fenchurch, London. A mirrored building with a curved south facing wall. They called it the walkie-talkie, as it looked like one. Then one day the sun hit it at just the right angle and it melted a Jaguar parked across the street. Then people started calling it the Death Ray, and then they removed the mirrors and replaced them with something non reflective.

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