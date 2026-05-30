Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
1h

I remember my days on grad school running gravity surveys west of Albuquerque looking for geothermal sources near the Albuquerque volcanoes. I also took Geothermal Energy Utilization as part of my Masters Degree. As they say , the devil is in the details. One might say he owns them. It is rare geology that allows geothermal to work!

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
2h

I graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in the days that we were more worried about automobile pollution in LA, the dangers of saccharin, and the opening up of the ozone layer. The UofS was considering Geothermal heating of campus. It didn't happen for geological reasons. But further south in Regina the University did lock into Geothermal energy, as did parts of the city. I can't evaluate the installation or the efficiency but it is still in-place.

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