Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
12h

“His journey is far from over, but at least he is on it.” That is the key insight. The guy is still to a large extent a clueless climate zealot, but he seems willing to learn. We can encourage that good behavior while calling out the abundant garbage that he continues to spout.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
12h

One at a time, they shall return.

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