As we’ve noted, climate alarmism is in trouble on two key fronts. First, the supposedly solid science behind the panic is collapsing, and second, the supposedly easy policies to bring about a green energy transition are turning out not to work. Some people would rein in their ambitions. But if you hold one of those cosmic, generally left-wing worldviews in which all good things are bundled together, and all bad things, you double down on your ambitions in theory when your methods fail in practice. And hence Canada’s Green Party, aka the Elizabeth May cult (inexplicable, but true), puts out a press release “Greens support the International Peace Charter”. Though evidently they couldn’t manage to post it on their website which makes you wonder whether they’re not slightly overestimating themselves in planning to fix the weather and attain world peace simultaneously.

The International Peace Charter, in case you don’t have it on your wall, starts out:

“Commit to cultivating World Unity, Peace, Compassion, Cooperation, and Mutual Respect across nations and communities and the cessation of military conflicts by ending all forms of military conflict and to renouncing war, armed conflict, and all forms of organized violence as tools of policy.”

The Green Party’s sympathy for Israel’s most appalling enemies makes you wonder what exactly is wrong with these people. But soft. We’re just getting started. Under the heading “Environmental Peace” we actually get something that reminds you of the environment, if not of any practical plan you ever heard of:

“Commit to respect and reverence to Nature and Mother Earth. Prevent conflict by addressing climate risks, resource scarcity, and ecological degradation, and by ensuring fair access to land, clean water, food sovereignty, and renewable energy for all.”

Prevent conflict by addressing climate risks. OK. Show us how. Do we stop blowing CO2 at China? Or make them stop blowing it at us? Tricky. They have nukes.

Possibly the plan is to take possession of their minds:

“Commit to promoting meditation in public institutions and communities to enhance well-being, reduce stress and violence, and strengthen empathy and collective harmony by raising the collective consciousness as we are all interconnected.”

Raising the collective consciousness. Xi Jinping will say “Ommmm” and all will be well. And if not, we’ll disarm him:

“Commit to the progressive reduction of conventional weapons and eventual elimination of nuclear weapons. End the profit motive in the arms trade, and redirect resources toward education, health, meditation and human development.”

Just that? Heck no:

“Commit to limiting militaries to defense, civilian protection, and lawful peacekeeping, and to prohibiting offensive operations or foreign intervention that undermine stability.”

The problem isn’t limiting your own military to defence. It’s limiting theirs. But again, they’re not limiting themselves to such paltry ambitions as defending freedom. Instead:

“Commit to healing the wounds from historical conflicts through truth-telling, reparations, trauma-informed support, meditation and community reconciliation, restoring trust and social bonds for world unity and peace.”

OK, they only have one MP at present, president-for-life May. But onwards and upwards.