Robson on Climate Nonsense

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
1h

Too funny. Too true.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
1h

They seem to have left out the part about jailing anyone who may have the temerity to disagree with their ideas.

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