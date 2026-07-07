Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
6h

I may be next in line to date Sydney Sweeney- scientists assure me there is a possibility- but as each day progresses, and the world continues to heat up, it may not happen after all.

Hey, this game is fun!!

Reply
Share
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
7h

“Stuff may happen”!!!!! “Be afraid”!!!! This “journalism” is truly pathetic

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture