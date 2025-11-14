#HaveItBothWays: The Antarctic Peninsula
Last week we reported on new evidence that the Antarctic Peninsula (AP) has been experiencing significant cooling over the past 20 years. But we hinted that, if it’s warming you want, we can give you warming too. Because with climate change you get to #HaveItBothWays. And so with a little digging we present you with evidence that the significantly cooli…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.