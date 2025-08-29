#HaveItBothWays: Global warming and Great Lakes snowfall
You’ve all seen this one. A winter comes and goes with minimal snow cover, and the usual experts furrow their brows and tell us it’s just what they expected due to climate change. After all, everybody knows heat melts snow. Then the next year Jack Frost wallops us with snow that just won’t stop… and the same experts furrow their brows and explain that i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.