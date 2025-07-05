Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris N's avatar
Chris N
14h

Another excellent post, John. Thank you! Curious to know your take on the massive grid failure in Spain, Portugal and southern France on April 28 (I was there at the time). Seems like an overreliance on renewables with insufficient baseload power to restart but no one seems willing to say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
14h

Once again, John admirably put. Thank you 🎉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Robson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture