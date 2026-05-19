Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
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It is only a commitment as long as it is achievable.

Once it no longer makes sense -physics and economics having a say, let’s say- those hard-held principles become somewhat more malleable.

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