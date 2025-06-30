Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
6d

This sounds like an appeal for global tracking and verification of green credentials.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Rick Danz's avatar
Rick Danz
5d

Green hydrogen, solar, wind, and God knows what else...

If your business can't survive without massive govt (read: taxpayer) subsidies, it's not a business, it's a charity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Robson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture