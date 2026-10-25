Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
7d

I still consider myself to be a conservationist, if not an environmentalist.

Yes, environmentalism swallowed conservationists whole, but it seems to have spat me out.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
7d

John, you can take a wild guess as to whom I am voting for. Petola was just another vote in Pelosi’s pocket and would never have gotten elected if Sarah Palin hadn’t run and split the Republican vote. Sullivan for the Senate and Begich for the House have been solid voices for logic and sound politics and have represented Alaska well. As is often the case, the NYT article is way wrong.

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