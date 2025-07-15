Ghouls
When disaster strikes, the normal empathetic reaction is to save those in danger, succour the injured, hungry or dispossessed, protect those threatened with harm and then draw lessons. But when bad weather strikes, the alarmists strike with unseemly speed and glee, including blaming Texas floods on climate change before the bodies have even been recover…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.