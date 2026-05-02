Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Robson's avatar
John Robson
3h

It seems pretty basic. But climate alarmists tend to be "omnicause" people who believe all good thigns come inherently bundled together, and all bad things. So they struggle to acknowledge any upside from the dreaded "carbon pollution."

Reply
Share
Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
5h

Climate alarmists and real world sceptics agree on very little but should at least acknowledge that it's energy systems that emit CO2 that are greening the planet. No scientists dispute that. Could we please inject a little honestly into the debate and start referring to renewables is "brown energy" or, if that's too much to ask, how about "less green" energy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture