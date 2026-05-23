Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
2h

I have been following John Robson for some time.

From the National Post, the Epoch Times, and Substack, of course.

This is easily the best article of his I have ever read.

Well done, John, and may your best be yet to come!!

Reply
Share
Gordon McLean's avatar
Gordon McLean
1h

I'm glad to see I am not the only one who is tired of his use of the adverb "catalyze", or the noun "catalyst" as adverb, repeatedly. I'm sure the vast majority of voters, mostly lacking in scientific knowledge, are in awe of his pronouncements. Carney, also lacking in scientific knowledge, feels free to promulgate government plans and objectives that are quite ridiculous when held up to scrutiny.

Thanks to Robson for providing that scrutiny

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture