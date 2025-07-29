Flight from alarmism
An email from Bloomberg Green growls “Air travel is soaring, and so are emissions”. The piece it teases to has the good grace to admit that “Airlines Trying to Reduce Emissions With Green Jet Fuel Face Reality Check”. Yeah. That green jet fuel is another one of those energy transition mirages. But they miss the much bigger point: normal people may have …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.