Flat-topped bogmoss and extra CO2
From the CO2Science archive: We’re not sure if Sphagnum fallax is what John Lennon had in mind when he wrote the opening lines of Come Together but this old flat-top has something like ju-ju eyeballs during part of its growth phase. It seems to be native all over the world and likes marshy areas. And CO2. In 2018 there was an experiment in which Flat-to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.