Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
2h

Brilliant! Western democracies pursuit of net-zero can give us a world that might be 0.1 degree colder by 2100 but it will ruled by China, Russia, and perhaps India.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
2h

To paraphrase the old saying, brilliance is skin deep, but stupidity runs clear to the bone. 😂 Thanks for the funny start to the weekend.

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